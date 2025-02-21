It’s all about family

When the phone rings at 1 in the morning, it is startling, but when it’s your daughter-in-law who is one week shy of nine months pregnant, it is exciting. She called to have me come the mile and a half to their home to stay with the 5- and 3-year-olds, while she and our older son went to deliver that baby.

It is no small matter to have to drive 60 miles to the hospital that is set up for baby deliveries. Country people are used to such distances and don’t consider it a hardship; those who are newly transplanted to the rural life would likely be shocked. Country people plan ahead, considering time and distance in any activity. We are used to it.

Yet it is all in how we look at things. When you ask a city person how far it is to something, like their work site, they usually respond with a measurement of time, instead of distance. We know that here it generally takes an hour to drive 60 highway miles. In a big city it could take an hour (or longer) to drive 10 miles, if it’s rush hour. But once you figure out the optimum time to set out for work, and can perhaps avoid the rush hour, it might just take 10 minutes. Or when the 5 mile drive to the hospital takes 8 minutes, it is appreciated. Those would be the days you wouldn’t mind living in the city.

In our little corner of the world, we have only had medical evacuation helicopters for a few years so we are very appreciative and do not take it for granted. Before the helos, we had to rely on only ground transportation to make that 60 mile trip, and when you are hurting that is a long ride; many critical patients would attest to that.

To make things more interesting we were in the middle of haying, first irrigation and ditching corn. Throw in the delivery and everyone got involved. A niece was called upon to swath, rake and bale hay, so that was taken care of. My brother helped haul gated pipe. I rode herd on the two other children, getting them to their summer activities in between taking breakfast and snacks to the field so the work didn’t have to stop. Fortunately, the other grandma came to the rescue also, cooking and cleaning and helping her daughter adjust.

Our extended family didn’t have any July birthdays on the calendar and this little one was due in July. After much discussion throughout the family in the month before he was born, we had it all figured out and we thought a July 4th birthday would be the best. He beat the date and joined us soon after lunchtime on June 30. We welcomed Ray Jesse Sanders to the family. He was the fifth out of the eventual eight grandchildren we now have.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .