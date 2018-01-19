It’s farm show season

Made it to the National Western Stock Show three days over the last two weeks. I love visiting with The Fence Post readers who stop at our booth, and people watching.

And it is in such a great atmosphere with fantastic food, entertainment and products. Oh, and beer.

I thought it seemed like there were more people milling around the expo floor this year than last year, so it didn't surprise me to see the press release from NWSS saying they had record attendance the first 10 days of the show.

Next week we will have a booth at the Colorado Farm Show and I look forward to spending some time there.

If you saw my Editor's Note on the documentary "Food Evolution" or have heard about it from others and are interested in seeing it, you are in luck. The documentary will be screened at the CFS at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in events center room C.

After the screening there will be a panel discussion, which should be interesting. I enjoyed the first screening so much that I would probably go to the CFS screening and panel discussion.

I highly recommend that you see the documentary, especially if you are interested in, produce or are skeptical of genetically modified organisms and our food supply.

I hope you enjoy our coverage of the NWSS and, as always, we will be covering the CFS. Hope to see you there.