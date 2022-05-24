J.M. Smucker Co. issues voluntary recall of select Jif products

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On May 20, 2022, J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the U.S. for potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425–2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

The recalled product lists consist of various sizes and types of peanut butter including Natural Creamy, Creamy, Reduced-Fat Creamy, Creamy Omega, Natural Crunchy, Crunchy, Natural, Natural Honey, No-Added Sugar, various squeeze pouches, to-go packs, and more. Please use the following link to verify the list of all recalled products. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-products-sold-us-potential-salmonella#recall-announcement.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture Consumer Health Services division is working with distributors and retail locations to confirm product type and quantities on hand or in inventory. The retail locations should be notified by their distributor and pull the recalled product from retail store shelves.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.