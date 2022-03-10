Jamison Herefords Total Performance Production Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/25/2022
Location: Quinter, Kansas
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Sales Manager: United Livestock Brokers, Jay George
Averages
Jamison Herefords:
Sale Average
100 Hd. Of Bulls Avg. $6,254.00
High Sellers:
Lot 51 JA L1 Domnio 0632H Sold for $10,000.00
Lot 91 CO L1 Domino 170J Sold for $7,500.00
Comments
Sale day for Jamison Herefords brought a good crowd and good weather to sort through the deep offering of Hereford bulls, led by the Lot 51 Domino 0632H.
