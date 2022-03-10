 Jamison Herefords Total Performance Production Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Jamison Herefords Total Performance Production Sale

News News |

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/25/2022

Location: Quinter, Kansas

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Sales Manager: United Livestock Brokers, Jay George

Averages

Jamison Herefords:

Sale Average

100 Hd. Of Bulls Avg. $6,254.00

High Sellers:

Lot 51 JA L1 Domnio 0632H Sold for $10,000.00

Lot 91 CO L1 Domino 170J Sold for $7,500.00

Comments

Sale day for Jamison Herefords brought a good crowd and good weather to sort through the deep offering of Hereford bulls, led by the Lot 51 Domino 0632H.

[placeholder]

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Auctions
See more