Jamison Quarter Horses 22nd Breeders & Ranchers Production Sale

Gordon Jamison thanks everyone for their interest in the 2025 sale offering.

SaleReport-RFP-102025

TFP Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 10/09/2025

Location: At the ranch – Quinter, Kan.

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

22 Stud Colts averaged $5,340

32 Weanling Fillies averaged $4,520

7 Broodmares averaged $7,035

2 Stallions averaged $10,000

36 Ranch Geldings averaged $11,916

14 Saddle Mares averaged $7,303

3 Ponies averaged $7,667

Comments:

It was an outstanding mild day in Quinter Kan., for the Jamison program to host their 22nd Breeders and Ranchers Production Sale. The sale offering was top notch with horses selling across the country. The in-person attendance was high, and the phone and internet bidding was active. The sale was a testament to the demand of high quality horses. Congratulations to everyone involved on a good sale.

Sale details – top lots, buyer info, etc.:

Top Stud Colt

Lot 59 – $14,500. Consigned by Hanging B Quarter Horses, the May 2025 bay roan stud colt by Call Me Mitch out of Miss Tuff Gun sold to Mitch Holt of Firth Nebraska.

Top Filly:

Lot 61 – $10,000. Consigned by Hanging B Quarter Horses, the April 2025 bay roan filly by Metallic Malice out of Ali Messina sold to Vicki Kinser of Morristown, Tenn.

Top Broodmares:

Lot 133 – $8,250. JA Frosty Senorita by PC Stan Wood, the 2011 bay mare, carrying a foal by Sixes Frosted Suede sold to Luke Pearce of Wells, Nev.

Lot 134 – $8,250. JA Senorita Stanwood by PC Stan Wood, the 2010 bay mare, carrying a foal by Spottedtails Drift sold to the Hutton Ranch of Ainsworth, Neb.

Top Stallions:

Lot 63 – $10,000. Gunwood Frost, a May 2024 Buckskin Stallion by PC Redwood Manny out of a Playgun mare sold to Larry Turner of Valentine, Neb.

Lot 64 – $10,000. Driftin In Payments, a May 2024 Bay Stallion by Irish Pay out of a PC Stan Wood mare sold to JMS Equine of Afton, Iowa.

Top Ranch Gelding:

Lot 97 – $25,500. Flingin Cielo, a 2021 bay roan gelding by Flingin Wood out of a Gallo Del Cielo mare sold to Jason McGee of Cherry Valley, Ark.

Top Saddle Mare:

Lot 123 – $13,500. Bay Water Dally, a 2022 red dun mare by Dallypost Parrdunme out of a Blue Try mare sold to Jason Boyer of Rush, Colo.

Top Pony:

Lot 137 – $11,500. Trooper, a 2020 paint gelding standing at 10 HH sold to Ken Coleman of Westcliffe, Colo.