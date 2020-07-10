Janie VanWinkle takes the reins as CCA’s next president

VanWinkle



Janie VanWinkle was elected as Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 115th president during CCA’s Leadership Election and Social Hour on Wednesday, July 1. VanWinkle has served on CCA’s board of directors for over six years, and has spent countless hours promoting and advocating on behalf of the beef industry. VanWinkle follows Steve Wooten, outgoing CCA president, from Kim, Colo.

VanWinkle and her husband, Howard, own and operate VanWinkle Ranch, LLC, located in Mesa County just outside of Fruita, Colo.

VannWinkle has a diverse background, including working in a corporate environment as well as a small-business owner. The VanWinkle family have been active members of CCA for over 30 years. Janie, Howard, and their son Dean, the fifth generation on the ranch, proudly provide safe and nutritious beef for consumers in their local community and beyond.

“Thank you to CCA’s membership for having the confidence in me and allowing me the opportunity to serve as your president. It’s certainly very humbling. One of my intentions as president is to focus on our connection to the consumer. I believe that this could help us with a myriad of issues, particularly the wolf ballot initiative, which is imperative to defeat this November,” VanWinkle said. “We need to connect better with our consumers and build trust, because our consumers are the reason we are in

business.”

As the industry continues to face unprecedented challenges in the coming year, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association will benefit from its strong leadership and its grassroots connectivity to individual beef producers. “I am looking forward to advocating for CCA and its membership throughout Colorado and our country on issues and opportunities pertinent to producer sustainability. I firmly believe we must find new and engaging ways to promote our way of life,” VanWinkle said.