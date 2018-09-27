Japan, U.S. to negotiate trade agreement, cooperate with EU

The United States and Japan will enter negotiations on trade including agriculture and will cooperate with the European Union on World Trade Organization reform and other issues, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the two countries issued Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The beginning of bilateral negotiations with Japan looks — at least initially — like a major accomplishment for President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership negotiations in which Japan was the largest Asian partner. Trump said he prefers bilateral agreements rather than worldwide or regional agreements.

But the goals of the negotiations are limited, and Japan has gotten U.S. officials to agree not to demand any more concessions on agriculture than what Japan has agreed to in other trade agreements.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, "affirmed the importance of a strong, stable, and mutually beneficial trade and economic relationship between the United States and Japan, recognizing that our economies together represent approximately 30 percent of global Gross Domestic Product," according to a joint statement released by the White House.

"The president reiterated the importance of reciprocal trade, as well as reducing the trade deficit with Japan and other countries," the statement said. "The prime minister emphasized the importance of free, fair, and rules-based trade."

The statement said the two countries "will respect positions of the other government:

Recommended Stories For You

• For the United States, market access outcomes in the motor vehicle sector will be designed to increase production and jobs in the United States in the motor vehicle industries; and

• For Japan, with regard to agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, outcomes related to market access as reflected in Japan's previous economic partnership agreements constitute the maximum level."

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in call to reporters the agreement with Japan is "not an agreement in terms of a trade agreement, but it's the beginning of negotiating a trade agreement."

Lighthizer did not directly answer a question about whether the agreement with Japan should be considered a free-trade agreement, but said it would require congressional approval and he would begin the process of notifying Congress he intends to use Trade Promotion Authority to negotiate it.

Lighthizer said that even though many groups have urged Trump to rejoin the Trans Pacific Partnership negotiations from which he withdrew, "the president is not going to join the TPP."

Japan is the biggest economy in the TPP group, and Lighthizer noted that Japan is the largest economy with which the United States does not have a free-trade agreement.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the announcement "is further proof that President Trump's approach to trade — standing strong for American interests and bringing other countries to the table — will benefit our entire economy, including the agricultural sector."

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who is also a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said, "In 2017, the U.S. exported nearly $12 billion in agricultural exports to Japan, placing it as our fourth largest destination."

"There is a great deal of potential to continue to grow that market, particularly for wheat and beef," Roberts said. "At a time when rural America is in a rough patch with low prices and uncertain trade markets, this announcement is positive news."

U.S. Wheat Associates, a foreign sales promotion group, said the negotiations have "the potential to eliminate a dangerous vulnerability for U.S. wheat farmers."

"Over the years, Japan has purchased more U.S. wheat than any other country, but also imports wheat from Canada and Australia, which are members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership along with Japan," U.S. Wheat Associates said.

"Once ratified, this agreement will include a gradual reduction of Japan's effective tariffs on milling wheat imported from TPP member countries. While U.S. wheat farmers have excellent and longstanding relationships with Japanese millers, the higher tariffs on U.S. wheat would force them to purchase significantly more Canadian and Australian wheat within a few years of the new agreement's implementation."

U.S. Wheat also said "These negotiations are a positive sign that the United States is again moving toward a comprehensive agreement with Japan and, hopefully, with other countries in the Pacific region and around the world."

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association also welcomed the announcement, saying it is "exciting news for America's beef producers because Japan is our top export market, accounting for nearly $1.9 billion in U.S. beef sales in 2017."

"Unfortunately, U.S. beef faces a massive 38.5 percent tariff in Japan — a trade barrier that hurts America's beef producers and Japanese consumers," NCBA said.

The National Pork Producers Council said "This is very positive for the U.S. pork industry, and it comes at a time when pork producers were having concerns about losing market share in Japan."

"That's because the U.S. pork industry's biggest competitor, the European Union, recently concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement with Japan," the NPPC said.

"That deal is set to become effective early next year. Additionally, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP minus the United States) is expected to be finalized in early 2019."