JBS USA to vaccinate Colorado workforce on March 5-6

JBS USA, in partnership with the Colorado Governor’s office, the National Guard, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and our local union partners at UFCW and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have been working for several weeks to ensure timely vaccine access for our essential team members in Colorado. To encourage maximum participation, we will not run the facility on Friday, March 5 or Saturday, March 6, and we will provide four hours of pay to any team member who chooses to be vaccinated. This is in addition to the $100 bonus we are providing to any team member who chooses to get vaccinated.

We anticipate high participation rates for our Colorado workforce, which includes team members from our Greeley value-added beef facility, our Greeley transportation business, our Denver value-added facility, and our Greeley beef facility. JBS Occupational Health and Safety staff, in partnership with the National Guard and local health officials, will assist in vaccinating the workforce.

We thank Gov. Jared Polis for his commitment to prioritize the vaccination of our essential team members. His leadership and continued support during the pandemic have been invaluable. We have already been able to provide vaccines to our workforce who are 65 years of age or older, and our occupational health staff in Greeley.

This will be the second large scale vaccination of our workforce to date, following the recent vaccination of nearly 700 essential workers at our Beardstown, Ill., facility on Feb. 12.