Jindra Angus Bull Sale

Date of Sale: 02/09/0022

Location: Clarkson, Neb.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Nick Jindra makes open remarks with family.



Averages

Jindra Angus

123 Total Registered Bulls Avg.$5,480.00

51 Open Heifers Avg. $2,425.00

174 Reported Sale Total. Avg. $4,584.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 40 Jindra Xpansion 121 Sold for $42,000.00 to R&R Farms- Nickerson, NE

Lot 41 Jindra Frontline 241 Sold for $30,000.00 to Jim Engelehart – Bison, SD

Lot 42 Jindra Conversion 281 Sold for $15,000.00 to Macholan Angus – Linwood, NE

Lot 7 Jindra No Doubt J 412 3820 Sold for $15,000.00 to R math Farm – Whitewater, MT

Lot 47 Jindra Territory 711 Sold for $13,500.00 to Jerry Baker – Vale, OR

Lot 125 Jindra Impact 2491 Sold for $13,5000.00 to Ryan Quaschnick – Herried, SD

Lot 6 Jindra No Doubt J 1111 3780 Sold for $13,500.00 to Devon Buell – Bassett, NE

Lot 8 Jindra No Doubt J 611 3700 Sold for $13,000.00 to Devon Buell – Bassett, NE

Lot 46 Jindra Magitude 631 Sold for $12,000.00 to Brian Nelson – Gordon, NE

Top Open Heifer

Lot 177 Jindra Rosella J 8132 1139 Sold for $5,000.00 to Brian Nelson – Gordon, NE

Comments

Sale day at Jindra Angus was a windy one. The bulls and open female offering was deep in quality. The crowd settle in for a great day for the Jindra family preserving the power of Scotch Cap Genetics.