I met a lot of people at the National Western Stock Show in Denver and the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley.

Now I just have to remember who I need to send certain magazines to and try to figure out what all the scraps of paper with phone numbers and other information are for, or if they have any meaning at all.

Yes, I am very good at writing things down that I need to remember, but sometimes what I write down doesn't make sense to me a few days later.

I have those scraps of paper all over my desk and in my purse. Sometimes, I'll just go through and purge them all and other times I will dial the phone number that's on them and hopefully the person on the other end of the line will know why I am calling them.

Most times, the caller will be as confused as I am.

But at lease when the call is over, I know I can toss that scrap of paper into the garbage.

I keep telling myself that I'm finally going to develop a system so that this doesn't happen, but I can't seem to make myself do that.

And, as my memory gets shorter and I get older, the need for this system is dire.

I did finally decide to put my car and house keys in the same spot every day so I don't have to rummage through my house to find them. That's because I lost my keys in the house about three months ago and I still haven't found them. Luckily I had extra keys. And, just to set the record straight, it's not because my house is really messy that I can't find anything. Ever since my kids left home, I keep a pretty spotless home.

So, if you happened to talk to me about a potential story or a magazine that you wanted me to send you, don't hesitate to give me a reminder call or email to jog my memory.

And, if I call you and seem to be a little confused, just work with me.

In the meantime, I will try to write better notes to myself with more detail, or not. ❖