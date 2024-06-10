John Deere plans layoffs in Iowa

John Deere is planning to lay off workers in Iowa, according to several news reports.

Farm Journal said it “has learned via public records from the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act that nearly 60 salaried Intelligent Solutions Group employees based out of the Urbandale, Iowa, office will be laid off in the first week of August.”

“John Deere reported the initial number of ISG layoffs at 58 employees,” Farm Journal said.

“Additionally, John Deere has confirmed with News 8 WQAD in Moline that over 120 production workers in Moline will be placed on indefinite layoff effective June 28,” Farm Journal reported.

Other news organizations provided details, saying the layoffs were due to declining farm equipment sales. The Guardian reported that workers said they believe production will be moved to Mexico.