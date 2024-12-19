Johnson abandons spending plan, farm groups lobby for it

All the fall colors is the grand prize winner in the Fields-of-Corn photo contest. Photo by Amanda Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was forced to abandon the carefully negotiated continuing resolution to fund the government after midnight Friday, after President Trump, Elon Musk, the Tesla and Space X founder who advises Trump, and Heritage Action for America came out against it today.

The Washington Post said the situation “has forced Johnson back to the drawing board on a plan to prevent a Christmastime shutdown — and maintain the support of his chaotic conference to be reelected as speaker early next year.”

Late Wednesday, Fox News reported that Trump is opposed to the bill.

“I just spoke with the President-Elect @realDonaldTrump, and he is ‘totally against’ the proposed CR,” Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones III posted on X.

Earlier Wednesday, Musk wrote on X, “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!”

Later in the day, Ryan Walker, executive vice president of Heritage Action for America, the conservative grassroots organization with 2.5 million members, said the group “strongly opposes” the funding bill.

“Since August, Heritage Action’s army of grassroots conservatives has been advocating for a short-term government funding deal to allow the next administration and Congress to make its own decisions on how to spend their tax dollars,” Walker said. “With a continuing resolution through March 2025, this bill achieves the first goal to clear the path for President Trump’s priorities to be enacted. However, this achievement has been undermined by the substantive policy changes and spending priorities included in this bill from retiring and defeated lawmakers and an unaccountable, outgoing president.”

Walker added, “This bill hands out billions to farmers that are not paid for with offsets from wasteful spending elsewhere in the government, a long-debated and unpopular congressional pay increase, full authorization of funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and a provision that zeros out Biden’s PAYGO scorecard — eliminating accountability and the required spending reduction to pay down Democrat-led deficits.”

Politico reported that House Speaker Johnson was having trouble rallying Republicans to vote for the bill and was considering dropping the $100 billion in disaster aid, including the $21 billion in natural disaster aid for farmers and ranchers, the $10 billion in economic disaster aid for farmers and putting off the one-year extension of the farm bill until next year.

FARM GROUPS RESPOND

Late Wednesday afternoon, Zippy Duvall, president of the Republican-leaning American Farm Bureau Federation, sent all members of Congress a letter stressing the importance of the bill to farmers who have been hit with low commodity prices and high input costs.

The Democratic-leaning National Farmers Union urged its members to contact their representatives and senators about the bill. NFU said, “The year-end government funding package released Tuesday evening includes a one-year farm bill extension and billions of dollars in economic and disaster assistance for farmers and ranchers to help our communities deal with a declining farm economy and rebuild from recent devastating natural disasters. This deal is not final, and we still need your help to get it across the finish line.”

Mike Lavender, policy director of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, which represents smaller, environment-minded farmers, had earlier criticized the bill because it did not move climate-related conservation money from the Inflation Reduction Act to the farm bill, but said in a statement: “Voting against this bill would not remedy the ill-advised political decision to deny farmers and ranchers the conservation resources they clearly want. NSAC believes it is important to fund the government and provide timely disaster relief to countless farmers impacted by natural disasters, and encourages Congress to return to the farm bill promptly in 2025.”

Other agriculture-related groups had issued statements earlier in the day.

National Association of Wheat Growers President Keeff Felty said, “We urge Congress to pass this legislative package, which includes economic assistance and another one-year extension, and to remain committed in the 119th Congress to pass a farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net and provides long-term certainty for farmers and rural America.

“As (NAWG) president, I have traveled to state producer annual meetings in Texas, Montana and Minnesota in recent weeks. At every conference, I talked to experienced producers facing the realities of this downturn in the ag economy, and they feared they would not be able to secure operating credit in 2025 without some form of economic assistance.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. sent a letter to members of Congress, asking them to support the continuing resolution, which he said would ensure consumers have access to year-round and permanent sales of E15, provide critical economic and disaster assistance to farmers and provide a farm bill extension.

“The market opportunity provided by allowing year-round E15 sales cannot be understated: Standardizing year-round E15 will result in an increase in corn demand of about 2.3 billion bushels per year,” Hartman noted in the letter. “Considering that about one-third of corn produced in the U.S. is used for ethanol production, this demand creation will result in an impressive improvement in profitability for operations across the nation.”

The letter also noted the importance of the package for farmers and rural America.

American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland, a soy farmer from Kentucky, said, “This is a much-needed win at a time that has been exceptionally hard for many of our country’s farmers.”

USA Rice said it “is incredibly grateful that Congress included much-needed economic assistance for rice farmers in the end-of-year continuing resolution. USA Rice urges swift passage of the continuing resolution and calls on members of Congress to vote ‘yes’ on the package.

“Early next year, it will be imperative that Congress immediately turn its focus toward reauthorization of a five-year farm bill that gives long-term certainty to rice farmers and our industry. The new farm bill must include a meaningful and adequate increase to the Price Loss Coverage program rice reference price effective for the 2025 crop year.”

The American Sugar Alliance, which represents cane and beet growers, said it appreciates congressional leaders including a one-year farm bill extension and much-needed financial assistance for America’s farmers in the continuing resolution and urges Congress to immediately pass the legislation.

American Sugar Alliance Chairman Jack Pettus, who is vice president of the American Sugar Cane League, representing Louisiana’s sugar producers, said, “We are grateful that Congress is advancing an extension of the farm bill while providing critical assistance, and we urge all members to pass this vital legislation. Congress must move a five-year farm bill as soon as possible in the new year.”

Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said, “The policy certainty provided by an extension of the current farm bill is welcome news, and we are grateful to see lawmakers have also chosen to support rural America in a time of unique need through additional economic and disaster assistance for producers.

“The ag bioeconomy will greatly benefit from the bill’s support for programs that provide a stable future for the next generation of corn-based bioproducts. Congress is to be commended for prioritizing these initiatives.

“CRA and its members stand ready to work with the 119th Congress to secure a stable policy environment for American agriculture through the passage of a strong five-year farm bill.”

James Glueck, executive director of the Plant Based Products Council, said, “PBPC is grateful to see Congress has avoided the harmful consequences that could have resulted from the failure to extend all provisions of the current farm bill. The future of plant-based product development needs policy certainty from Washington, and we are grateful to see bipartisan support for American agriculture and the ag bioeconomy.

“While we are grateful for another year of definitive farm bill policy, PBPC is committed to ensuring the future of the ag bioeconomy remains strong and encourages Congress to return to the negotiating table to ensure a five-year farm bill is enacted with bipartisan support. Improvements to current bioeconomy programs are needed to ensure they are working and taxpayer dollars are being used as Congress intended.”

National Sorghum Producers Chair Amy France, a sorghum farmer from Scott City, Kan., said, “The inclusion of nearly $21 billion for crop loss assistance and $10 billion in economic relief provides substantial aid to the producers who need it most. This anticipated support offers vital relief to sorghum producers who have incurred $1.5 billion in losses this year. Additionally, it includes meaningful benefits for sorghum growers through the authorization of year-round E15 ethanol sales provision.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Vice President for Food Assistance Ty Jones Cox praised the provision that will restore stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“Thanks to leadership from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, low-income families whose SNAP benefits are stolen will maintain the ability to have those benefits restored in the coming years. Without these critical protections, hundreds of thousands of low-income households across the country would have been left with no way to feed their families when their benefits are stolen.”

“As the U.S. faces rising food insecurity, protecting and strengthening SNAP should be a top priority as lawmakers continue to work on a full five-year farm bill reauthorization and other legislative priorities in the next Congress.”

But the National Pork Producers Council said it was “disappointed” that Congress failed to pass a new farm bill with a provision that would overturn California’s Proposition 12, which requires that all pork sold in the state be produced under certain conditions.

Environmental Working Group Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber commented on the decision not to transfer climate-related conservation funding for the Agriculture Department into the farm bill.

“Our farms not only account for a growing share of greenhouse gas emissions, our farms are also disproportionately impacted by the extreme weather already caused by climate change,” Faber said.

“The spending bill before Congress this week missed an opportunity to help farmers make their farms climate-ready and to help our farmers avoid becoming the nation’s leading source of climate pollution. Congress should not miss this opportunity again when legislators take up the farm bill next year.”

“Instead, Congressional leadership announced its intentions to pass a ‘clean’ one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill, denying new programs or funding,” NPPC said.