Johnson releases CR with farm bill extension

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday released a complicated plan to extend government spending after Friday, Nov. 17, and included a plan to extend the farm bill through September 2024.

But The New York Times and other media outlets noted that the proposal extends funding for some federal agencies including agriculture until late January and other agencies through early February.

The proposal does not include aid to Israel or Ukraine and faces great uncertainty on the House floor.

The bill does contain details on the farm bill extension.

The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting to consider the measure on Monday at 4 p.m. in Room H-313 of the Capitol. The meeting could set up consideration of the bill on the House floor as early as Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns — full stop.”

“With just days left before an extreme Republican shutdown — and after shutting down Congress for three weeks after they ousted their own leader — House Republicans are wasting precious time with an unserious proposal that has been panned by members of both parties.

“An extreme Republican shutdown would put critical national security and domestic priorities at risk, including by forcing service members to work without pay. This comes just days after House Republicans were forced to pull two of their own extreme appropriations bills from the floor — further deepening their dysfunction.

“House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs, and work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown,” she said.

Jean-Pierre was referring to the House leadership’s decisions not to hold floor votes on the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development bill and the financial services bill that would fund the Treasury Department and other financial agencies because the Republicans did not have the votes to pass those measures.

The Senate is scheduled to return on Monday at 3 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Senate is scheduled to hold a confirmation vote and to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to Cal. #30, H.R.815, the legislative vehicle for a continuing resolution.