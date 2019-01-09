Join K-State Animal Sciences and Industry faculty and staff in Manhattan on Feb. 28 and March 1

Mark your calendars to join the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry faculty and staff in Manhattan on Feb. 28 and March 1 for the 2019 Stockmen's Dinner, Cattlemen's Day and Legacy Sale.

The 49th Annual Stockmen's Dinner will take place on Feb. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. Jerry Bohn will be honored as the 2019 Stockman of the Year during the dinner. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Registration will be available online at http://www.ksufoundation.org/rsvp/asi or call (785) 532-7417.

The 106th Annual K-State Cattlemen's Day will be Friday, March 1 hosted in Weber Hall. The day will start at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Visit KSUBeef.org for a detailed schedule and registration information as it becomes available.

The 42st Annual Legacy Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. To learn more about this year's offering and to request a sale catalog visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.

There is a block of rooms for events at the Four Points by Sheraton. The rate is $80 plus tax. To make a reservation call (785) 539-5311 and ask for the LMIC Stockman's Dinner 2019 block. The block cut-off date is Jan. 28, 2019.

Watch for more information about all three events to be posted to asi.ksu.edu in the next couple weeks or for questions about any of the events, please contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.