Join the celebration of 150 years of Angus in Victoria, Kan.

Pictured is the George Grant Memorial which marks the birthplace of Angus in America — Victoria, Kansas. Attendees of the 150 Years of Angus celebration, hosted by the Kansas Angus Association, will gather at the site to commemorate the breed’s history. Photo courtesy Angus Communications

Angus-RFP-040323

Kansas Angus Association to host celebration event May 20

In 1873, George Grant transported four Angus bulls from Scotland to the Kansas Prairie to fulfill his vision of American agricultural success. When crossed with the Texas longhorn cows native to the Plains, the bulls sired calves well-suited to the region. These results demonstrated the Angus breed’s initial value in the United States. The legacy continues to be built today by Angus breeders across the nation.

Angus enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the bulls’ arrival – 150 years later – on May 20 at the George Grant Memorial Cemetery in Victoria, Kan. The commemoration, hosted by the Kansas Angus Association, will feature Angus camaraderie, food, education and more.

“We are excited to welcome all Angus and history enthusiasts to this event,” said Anne Lampe, KAA manager and secretary. “The field day will not only commemorate our 150 year legacy, but will also celebrate the success of the Angus breed and its people as we continue our quest to remain the seedstock and beef industry leader.”

The celebration, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., marks one of many celebrations of this lasting legacy. Attendees will enjoy a Certified Angus Beef brand smoked brisket lunch and be able to view Angus cattle on display in addition to these attractions:

· Educational presentations from Tom Burke, American Angus Hall of Fame; Lindsay Graber-Runft, director of producer communications at Certified Angus Beef; Rick Pfortmiller, bovine genomics territory manager at NEOGEN; and Kelli Retallick-Riley, American Angus Association

· Bagpipe entertainment performed by Haxton Hoffman

· Wreath Laying and Re-dedication of the George Grant Monument

· Viewing of the George Grant Villa and Monument

Additionally, a silent auction will take place during the event, featuring vintage Angus collectibles, a CAB kitchen block knife set and more. All proceeds of the silent auction will benefit the KAA to support its mission, including the KAA Young Angus Producer Scholarship.

Registration for the event is free of charge, but requested to be completed by April 30. To register your attendance, visit bit.ly/150YearsOfAngusFieldDay .