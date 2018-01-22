Join us at the 10th Annual Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Livestock Association is hosting its annual livestock producer educational symposium in Hugo, Colo., on Feb. 20. The Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium will feature a full day of informative speakers covering a multitude of important topics of interest to livestock producers in Colorado. In 2008, the meeting was renamed the Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium in honor of the late eastern Colorado rancher, Marshall Frasier, who was a strong proponent of education and a dedicated supporter of the industry. Frasier was and still is the only person who has served as president of both the state livestock organizations; Colorado Livestock Association and the Colorado Cattlemen's Association.

The 10th Annual Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium will kick-off at 8:30 a.m. with a discussion on how to prepare for transitioning the family farm or ranch with Brent Bright, CPA, K-COE ISOM. Justin Derner a rangeland scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will present on Grass Cast a computer simulation model that producers and land managers can use to predict the forage-production potential of a given pasture before moving a herd onto it to graze. Brian Bledsoe chief meteorologist at KKTV 11 News, will share a weather forecast for producers. David Vote with Fed Beef Grading Operations & Beef Technical Services will discuss grading changes and attendees will hear a market update from Stephen Koontz, Colorado State University Department of Ag and Resource Economics.

Lunch is free to attendees and will be provided by the Colorado State University Meats Judging Team. Registration is complimentary, but please register by Feb. 16. Register online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org or call the CLA office at (970) 378-0500.