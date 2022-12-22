Jones awarded USDA Excellence in College and University Teaching Award.

Cassandra Jones, Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry teaching coordinator and professor, has been named a recipient of the 2022 U.S. Department of Agriculture Excellence in College and University Teaching Awards for Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Jones completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences at K-State. She continued her education at Iowa State University, earning her doctorate while studying nutritional sciences with an emphasis on swine nutrition. Since joining the ASI department in 2016, Jones has shared her passion for teaching and working with students. She currently coordinates the ASI undergraduate teaching program, serves as an academic adviser, and teaches animal nutrition courses to undergraduate and graduate students. She also has a robust research program.

“Cassie is an exceptional leader of our undergraduate teaching program, teaches a full slate of courses, and oversees a highly productive research emphasis in feed safety,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Dr. Jones built our undergraduate research program, which effectively and comprehensively provides exposure to the scientific method for many of our students. Her understanding of what ASI students need to be fully prepared to serve as the next generation of animal scientists across the broad spectrum of career paths that they follow is unparalleled.”

This award was presented at the 2022 Annual Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities meeting in Denver. In recognition of recipient’s dedication to instruction and scholarship, the awards include $2,000 to improve teaching at the recipient’s respective university. Kansas State University currently ranks second nationally for the number of recipients since the awards program’s inception in 1992.

American Shorthorn Association elects new board members and officers

During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting on Nov. 19, delegates from across the country gathered to elect new ASA board members and officers at the Hilton Kansas City Airport.

The nominating committee submitted three candidates for the available positions: Lee Miller of Ohio, Rick Osterday of South Dakota and John Russell of Texas. All three will serve a three-year term; Miller and Russell will serve their second term; this will be Osterday’s first term.

The board elected new officers for the nine-member board. John Sonderman of Nebraska was elected president and Toby Jordan of Indiana was elected vice president. Joe Bales of Tennessee was appointed as the executive director. These six will serve alongside board members: Dave Greenhorn of Ohio, Mark Gordon of Illinois and Jeff Bedwell of Oklahoma.

During the meeting, the association recognized retiring board member, Jerrell Crow of Oklahoma for his three years of service on the board of directors.

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council announces awards from annual conference

During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, four people were given awards for dedicating themselves to WWPC’s mission. These individuals helped to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the State of Wyoming.

“The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming happy through weed and pest management,” said Donley Darnell, president of WWPC. “We are more than thrilled to acknowledge the achievements of these hardworking individuals. We look forward to seeing what they’ll do next to keep our state wild and beautiful.”

The Guy Haggard Award was given to Claire Volk of Novus Ag. This award is given to an individual who has provided motivation, friendship, loyalty, camaraderie, and support to the WWPC and its people.

The Harold P. Alley Award is given to an individual who has provided support, leadership, motivation, and education toward the advancing and pest control programs in Wyoming. WWPC was excited to offer this award to Dan Tekeila of the United States Forest Service Region 2, previously the Extension weed specialist at the University of Wyoming.

The Everett Johnson Award was presented to Lindsay Wheat, the district supervisor of Albany County Weed and Pest Control. This award is given to recognize the service of a district employee who has demonstrated outstanding weed and pest management practices in a Wyoming Weed & Pest Control District.

And lastly, the Archie Lauer award was given to Dennis Hanson of the Laramie County Weed and Pest Control District. This award is presented to an outstanding individual who has been a Weed & Pest board member and made significant contributions to the board and its success.



For information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter .