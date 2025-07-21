Jorgenson begins bid for 2nd Cheyenne Frontier Days championship

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Mason Couch of Bronaugh, Mo., took first place in Quarter Final 2 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday. Couch wrestled his steer in 8.5 seconds to advance to the Semi Finals. PRCA photo by Tanya Hamner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Former college rodeo standout Mason Couch of Bronaugh, Mo, wrestled his steer in 8.5 seconds for the win. Riley Duvall of Checotah, Okla., hazed for Couch, then won second with a 9.1.

Duvall traveled from Oklahoma following his grandfather Bill Duvall’s funeral service on Friday. Bill Duvall, 85, hazed steers for decades at CFD, the National Finals Rodeo and nearly every other rodeo large and small. On Sunday Riley continued his family legacy as he also hazed for his cousin Nathan Duvall who finished fourth. All three cowboys, plus third-place finisher Cash Robb of Utah, advanced to the Semi Final.

Robb is currently 10th and Riley Duvall 15th in the steer wrestling world rankings, so everything earned at CFD can help them finish the season in the Top 15.

The first 90-point ride of this year’s “Daddy of ’em All” came in the saddle bronc riding. Coleman Shallbetter of Gunnison, Colo., and Smith Pro Rodeo’s bucking horse Charlies Angel earned that score to win Quarter Final 2. Shallbetter, who leads the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2025 permit standings with over $96,000, advanced to the Semi Finals.

His ride was one point better than eight-time world champion Stetson Wright whose second-place finish put him in the Semi Finals as well.

Tristan Mize of Bryan, Texas, bested the field of bull riders on Sunday when he rode Dakota Rodeo’s bull Maximus for 81.5 points. The Texas circuit champion is currently ranked 26th in the bull riding world championship standings, so every dollar won is crucial if he is to qualify for the NFR.

Quarter Final 3 begins Monday at 12:45 p.m. at Frontier Park where a new group of rodeo athletes will make their bids to advance in the tournament-style format. Military Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days will also feature the PRCA Extreme Bulls tour stop Monday evening at 8 p.m. The Extreme Bulls will also be held Tuesday night.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 20. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Clay Jorgenson, 86.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy, $2,722. 2, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 83, $2,042. 3, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 82.5, $1,361, 4, (tie) Kooper Heimburg, Marshall, Mo., and Quinton Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 78, $340 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Brooke Ladner, Poplarville, Miss., 4.7 seconds, $3,157. 2, (tie) Jordi Edens-Mitchell, Stephenville, Texas, and Rickie Fanning, Martin, S.D., 5.0, $1,973 each. 4, Shy-Anne Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 5.8, $789.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Kyan Wilhite, Clovis, N.M., 11.6 seconds, $2,000. 2, Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 11.9, $1,500. 3, Tripp Brown, Kenansville, Fla., 12.4, $1,000. 4, Ty Moser, Volga, S.D., 13.0, $500h.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., 90 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Charlies Angel, $2,643. 2, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 89, $1,982. 3, Warwick Southern, Weengallon, Queensland, Australia, 84, $1,321. 4, Walker Rezzonico, Florence, Colo., 83, $661.

Team Roping: 1, David Temple, New Plymouth, Idaho, and Dillon Bahem, Parma, Idaho, 10.3 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Cody Carter and Blake Bentley, Stephenville, Texas, 10.7, $1,500 each. 3, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., 10.9, $1,000 each. 4, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and J.W. Borrego, Phoenix, Ariz., 12.1, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Mason Couch, Bronaugh, Mo, 8.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 9.1, $1,500. 3, Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 10.2, $1,000. 4, Nathan Duvall, Hitchita, Okla., 12.0, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.24 seconds, $2,487. 2, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.41, $1,865. 3, Emilee Pauley, Wall, S.D., 17.59, $1,244. 4, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.61, $622.

Bull Riding: 1, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 81.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Maximus, $2,662. 2, Caelan Reynolds, Marana, Ariz., 80, $1,997. 3, Robbie Taylor, Chinle, Ariz., 78, $1,331. 4, Wade Tuni, Rock Point, Ariz., 77, $666.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round leaders): 1, Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo., 79.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's 419. 2, Josue Molina, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 79. 3, Regan Lyons, Snyder, Texas, 77.5. 4, Tag Moses, Keenesburg, Colo., 77. (second round leaders) 1, Molina, 80 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's 158. 2, Moses, 76.5. 3, Nunn, 74. 4, Lyons 73.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Plan C, $650. 2, Graves Team, $500. 3, Team Allen, $350.