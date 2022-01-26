Judge delays implementation of California pork law

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ruled Monday that retailers and restaurants would not be subject to enforcement of the new restrictions on whole pork meat sales until six months after the state enacts final regulations, the Associated Press reported.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “AFBF is pleased the Sacramento County Superior Court recognized that the state of California has rushed implementation of Proposition 12 without clear rules on how it will be enforced. California voters were told the law would improve animal welfare and food safety, but it fails to accomplish either of those goals.

“Today’s ruling is another example of inherent flaws in Proposition 12. Besides putting unfair pressure on retailers, it takes away farmers’ flexibility to ensure hogs are raised in a safe environment. Small farms across the country will be forced to make expensive and unnecessary changes to their operations, which will lead to more consolidation and higher food prices for all of America’s families. It’s imperative that the Supreme Court address the constitutionality of Proposition 12. The laws of one state should not set the rules for an entire nation,” Duvall said.

But the Humane Society of the United States noted that the judge left the law requiring that pork sold in California must also come from pigs given at least 24 square feet of usable floor space in effect.

“This order means that pork producers who were hoping to continue to confine mother pigs in cages so small they’re unable even to turn, and then sell meat from those animals in California, have lost yet again,” says Rebecca Cary, senior staff attorney at the Humane Society of the United States. “Filing losing lawsuit after losing lawsuit to try and overturn or delay a law that prevents cruelty to animals, increases food safety, and protects public health says a lot about those attempting to put profits before animal welfare and consumer protection.”