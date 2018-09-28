Judge orders no grizzly hunts in US

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ordered, on Sept. 24, that grizzly bears will not be hunted in Idaho and Wyoming, and will be protected even in the Northern Rocky Mountains. The judge also restored endangered species protections on the bears.

On Aug. 30, the same judge had stopped a planned grizzly bear hunting season in Idaho and Wyoming. This was to be the first time since 1991 for a grizzly season in the lower 48 states, and would have allowed for less than two dozen bears of the estimated 700 grizzlies in and around Yellowstone to be hunted, said the AP.

The judge said the federal government did not adequately consider threats to the species' long-term recovery when it removed the bear from the endangered species list.

"The threat of death to individual bears posed by the scheduled hunts is sufficient" to justify a delay in the state's hunting seasons, Christensen wrote, according to the AP story.

Wildlife advocates were pleased with the ruling.