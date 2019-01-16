Judy Johnson is the 2019 Colorado Farm Show Volunteer of the Year

Judy Johnson, the Colorado Farm Show Volunteer of the Year, said she could hardly believe she was chosen from the distinguished list to join the ranks of those honored previously.

Johnson was born and raised in Albert Lea, Minn., and began working at a local bank when she was 19 years old. In 1978, she and her husband, Gary, decided Colorado was the place for them and they moved with their children, Tony and Timothy. Once in Colorado, Johnson joined the First National Bank, ultimately retiring from Wells Fargo Bank.

She began volunteering after seeing how enthusiastic a friend was about the event.

"I got interested in (the Colorado Farm Show) when I was working in the trust department of a bank," she said. "A gal by the name of Carol was my supervisor and she worked as a volunteer and she was always so excited about it. I thought, 'Oh, golly. That sounds like a great place to work.'"

Once she retired, Johnson received a call from a friend on the Special Events Committee and that was the beginning of her years volunteering.

The committee is responsible for selecting the menus for dinners, including the special reception for vendors, as well as the Scholarship Dinner. She said she enjoys the chance to meet and visit with the scholarship recipients and said they are positive about their futures in agriculture.

This year, 11 high school seniors will earn Colorado Farm Show scholarships for a total of $23,000 to help the students reach their educational goals and return to some segment of the agriculture industry.

Johnson said she's hard pressed to choose her favorite part of volunteering with the Colorado Farm Show because she has so much fun meeting people. She can be found at the souvenir booth and said she truly enjoys the people who stop to visit and add to the positivity of the entire event. She can also be found visiting with the vendors and learning about the products and services they have brought to add to the show. With over 300 vendors and three days of educational break out sessions, Johnson has plenty of visiting to do.

This year's Colorado Farm Show theme, "If you eat it, wear it, or drink it, agriculture produced it" is one of her favorites and she said she is looking forward to visiting with everyone.

"Please, everyone come," she said. "It's more than you can ever imagine. It really is."

This year's Colorado Farm Show will be held Jan. 29-31 at Islalnd Grove Park in Greeley, Colo. For more information go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

– Written by Rachel Gabel, The Fence Post from an interview with The BARN's Brian Allmer