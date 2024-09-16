July election results for the Nebraska Soybean Board

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in Districts 1 and 3, while the District 6 candidate ran unopposed. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce)

Anne Meis, Elgin, Neb. — Antelope County — Re-elected

Mike Korth, Randolph, Neb. — Cedar County

District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington)

Jay Hanson, Mead, Neb. — Saunders County — Elected

Ruth Ready, Scribner, Neb. — Dodge County

District 6 (Counties of Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer)

Mike Tomes, Utica, Neb. — Seward County — Ran unopposed

Anne Meis will begin a new term after serving three consecutive terms on NSB. Jay Hanson, new to the board, will start his first term. The other position available in 2024 was for District 6. Mike Tomes ran unopposed, so no election was held, and he will retain the position for another term.

CHECKOFF INVESTMENT

“Thank you to all the candidates who dedicated their time and energy to this year’s election,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “As our industry evolves, I’m confident that our board will strategically invest your checkoff dollars in ways that drive value for every soybean farmer in Nebraska.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2024, and ending Sept. 30, 2027.

“I have learned so much about the soybean industry over the last nine years, and it is an honor to continue to serve and put this knowledge to work. The industry is poised for growth as we see new crush facilities being built in Nebraska,” Meis said.

“I am excited to be working as part of the Nebraska Soybean Board and continuing the excellent work that they have been doing. It’s more important than ever, in the tough economic environment that we are currently experiencing, to invest checkoff dollars to the benefit of the Nebraska soybean producers. I look forward to serving on the board,” Hanson said.

“I am really looking forward to another term on the Nebraska Soybean Board. Being involved in building relationships is an important goal of mine. My desired outcome is the continued growth of the usage of Nebraska and U.S. soybeans. I welcome any concerns or input on any issue from my fellow Nebraska soybean producers as I represent District 6,” said Tomes.