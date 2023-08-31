July election results for the Nebraska Soybean Board

LINCOLN, Neb. — One farmer, including two incumbents, have been elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board. An election was held in July for board members in District 5, while District 7 and at-large candidates ran unopposed. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

District 5 (Counties of Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson)

Mark Caspers, Auburn, Neb. – Nemaha County Elected

Steve Landon, Greenwood, Neb. – Cass County

Dave Nielsen, Waverly, Neb. – Lancaster County

District 7 (Counties of Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster)

Doug Saathoff, Trumbull, Neb. – Adams County Ran unopposed

At-Large (All counties in Nebraska)

Greg Anderson, Newman Grove, Neb. – Madison County Ran unopposed

Mark Caspers will start a new term having served a previous NSB term from 2002 to 2014. Other positions available in 2023 were District 7 and the at-large position. Doug Saathoff, in District 7, ran unopposed, therefore, no election was held and he will retain the position. Greg Anderson, in the at-large position, ran unopposed and was re-elected by the sitting board at the meeting in June.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedules to run in this year’s election,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “As the soybean industry continues to evolve, I have the utmost confidence in our board to invest your checkoff into areas that benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2023 and ending Sept. 30, 2026.

“I am excited to once again serve the soybean farmers of District 5 as their representative to the Nebraska Soybean Board. After a nine-year hiatus from serving on the board, I am really looking forward to “catching up” with the progress having been made during that time with research as well as new uses for our soybeans. I will also be proud to be a part of carrying on the tradition of Nebraska’s pioneering funding of biodiesel and Bioheat projects which have provided tremendous returns to Nebraska’s soybean producers,” Caspers said.

“I am excited to serve for another term on the Nebraska Soybean Board. It is an honor to serve the soybean farmers of District 7. Utilizing their checkoff money wisely and effectively will remain my top priority, as we work together to move our soybean industry forward,” Saathof said.

“The soybean checkoff continues to work for soybean farmers with strategic precision, growing value through demand, utilization, research, education and community engagement. I am thrilled and honored to continue serving on the Nebraska Soybean Board to help maximize checkoff investments. I believe Nebraska soybean farmers have more opportunities than ever before, with growing domestic and international markets, cutting-edge research, and the rapid growth of biodiesel and renewable diesel — all flagship projects that NSB works on,” Anderson said.