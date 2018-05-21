June 6 field tour to focus on cheatgrass management research

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center will host a field tour on cheatgrass management research on June 6.

The tour will take place from 10 a.m. until noon at two study site locations approximately 10 miles north of Scottsbluff. It will begin in the east parking lot at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center (4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff).

This informal tour will include visits to plots with research trials on new herbicide options, discussion on the preliminary results of these trials, and a question-and-answer session. Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the tour.

Research trials currently being conducted include:

· Herbicide trials comparing Esplanade, Matrix, and Plateau treatments at different timings and rates

· Bio-control with a soil bacterial amendment

· Mowing to reduce seed production

· Early-season grazing to manage cheatgrass production

The tour is free to the public, but please RSVP by calling (307) 321-5827 or emailing UNL Range and Forage Management Specialist Mitch Stephenson (mstephenson@unl.edu) by June 4 so we have a count for the lunch.