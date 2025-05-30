June takes us halfway through 2025

Howdy friends, another month has flown by, we are almost halfway through the 2025 year. My grandfather always told me time would seem to go faster as I got older. He sure was not wrong. Virgil, a well-known Roman Poet, first used the term “Tempus Fugit,” meaning time flies in one of his writings. The term has been used in the modern English language as a motto, and as a warning or caution to not waste time for it passes too quickly. The year 2025 is proving that adage true.

The heralded beginning of summer vacation and with that the warm outdoor fun season is upon us and still time marches on. June 20 is the first day of summer according to the calendar so clean up the backyard barbie, thaw out the steaks and brats, it is June. It is time to plan summer activities. The term “activities” often has a different meaning to different people. A good example is irrigation. My Dad loved to irrigate. I found the same activity to be laborious. I thought irrigating to be a job that needed to be done. Dad, raised in the dryland country of northeastern New Mexico, thought irrigating to be a privilege to be enjoyed. But nearly everyone likes fishing, right? Get your fishing tackle in order. If you have summer projects planned get after them because I don’t need to tell you that August and September are headed this way at the same fast pace and will be here before you know it.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, everyone is trying to finish up spring branding and get their cattle moved to summer pastures. There are only a few brandings yet to go. Places where they got rained out earlier and then had trouble getting rescheduled, and the few ranches that calved later so could not plan an earlier branding date are the only ones that remain.

June has some other noteworthy dates. June 14 is Flag Day as proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson back in 1916. Also, June gets the first day of summer, on the summer solstice.

June is also a month where people often make the move to a new job. This can be an exciting time. Sometimes the new job is at the boss or management level. And there are those times that the new boss doesn’t need an orientation because he or she knows it all already. This arrogance can have disastrous consequences, but occasionally if everyone keeps quiet and keeps their head down with their nose to the grindstone, the new boss believes his plan worked perfectly and everyone stays happy.

Come take a ride with me while we witness this very scenario unfold.

Seeing double

We were doing a gather,

In a canyon cactus choked.

When we drew up to palaver,

Some of the boys built and smoked.

The new boss says “Ok now,

We’ll drive ’em down that draw”

I looked over where he pointed,

Cholla cactus was all I saw.

Then the boss pointed to Trico,

“You count ’em as they pass the gate. Hide your horse behind that tree,

Don’t miss any, and don’t be late!”

Now I figured right off,

That this was asking fer trouble.

Trico had been severely kicked in the head,

He lived but he was still seeing double.

We spilled them hides off the ridge,

The steep bank we made clear.

Then those wild cattle lit out through the cholla,

Like a bunch of skittish deer.

They ran full tilt through that cactus,

And they didn’t even whine.

But the boy’s batwing chaps,

looked like an angry porcupine.

Trico was in position,

And by golly he was not late.

Those steers had bunched at a dead run,

And in thick dust they hit the gate.

Trico takes to shouting and waving crazy like,

new boss asks him, “Did we get our plenty?”

“Ya,! We gots them jus’ like you said,

But Boss we gots way too many!”

We all rode down to the corral,

Boss says cut out the extras, then we’re through.

I don’t think Trico ever fessed up,

In truth we were short by quite a few.

But the new boss has it all figured,

Everything worked according to his plan.

Trico is keeping his head down,

And new boss is his greatest fan.

Trico had some minor surgery,

Had those staples too close his incision.

He is now looking forward to getting glasses,

They’re supposed to help with his double vision.