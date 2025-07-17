Juniors compete in the National Limousin Showmanship Contest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Winning the showmanship contest at the National Junior Limousin Show & Congress is one of the highlights of any junior member’s career. Four age divisions of members from the North American Limousin Junior Association competed in the National Limousin Showmanship Contest on Monday, June 23, 2025. The contest was held during the National Junior Limousin Show & Congress, June 20-26, in Perry, Ga. Todd and Holly Alford, served as the judges for the contest.

The top 10 showmen from each age division were selected.

In the novice division, ages five to nine, Champion Showman was Kharis Wilson, Marchfield, Mo. Rounding out the top 10 included: Reserve Champion Showman, Hank Dykes, Moultrie, Ga.; third, Maren Ratcliff, Olpe, Kan.; fourth, Cogan Schilling, Goodland, Kan.; fifth, Benson Matlock, Greenfield, Ind.; sixth, Hattie Fosdick, Fairbury, Ill.; seventh, Gabriel Minor, Strafford, Mo.; eighth, Carrina Schmalshof, Avon, Ill.; ninth, Mackenzie Byars; 10th, Abbigail Byers, Johnson City, Tenn.

The junior division consists of members ages ten to 13, Grand Champion Junior Showman, Colt Parkinson, Levelland, Texas; Reserve Champion Showman, Clara Chappell, Bourbonnais, Ill.; third, Libba Dykes, Moultrie, Ga.; fourth: Sadie Eggers, Humboldt, Kan.; fifth, Keaton Shultz, Danielsville, Ga.; sixth, Kynlee Mae Thomas, Ropesville, Texas; seventh, Jocelyn Ruppert, Witt, Ill.; eighth, Ty Freed, Fairbury, Ill.; ninth, D’lelah Laber, Hillsboro, Ohio; 10th, Arden Kildow, Beulaville, N.C.

Bailey Haddon, Reelsville, Ind., was the Grand Champion Intermediate Showman, an age division consisting of youth ages 14 to 16. Rounding out the top 10 included: Reserve Champion Showman, Landon Clark, Gainsville, Ga.; third, Claire Sennett, Waynetown, Ind.; fourth, Dalton Miller, Treynor, Iowa; fifth, Tinley Luebbe, Staplehurst, Neb.; sixth, Ellie Dill, Marshfield, Mo.; seventh, Rowdy Berry, Port Orchard, Wash.; eighth, Justus Curry, Abernathy, Texas; ninth, Max Rost, Niangua, Mo.; 10th, Bailey Varnes, Lake Butler, Fla.

In the final division, members ranging in age from 17 to 21, Grand Champion Senior Showman went to Keely Shultz, Danielsville, Ga. Rounding out the top 10 were: Reserve Champion Showman, Carter Kornegay, Tulsa, Okla.; third, Taylor Holloway, Fort White, Fla.; fourth: Tyla Thomas, Sterling, Colo.; fifth, Kyle Linhart, Leon, Iowa; sixth, Alyssa Slimmer, Sabillasville, Md.; seventh, Shane Kendall, Magnolia, N.C.; eighth, Baylee Smith, Checotah, Okla.; ninth, Carson Curry, Abernathy, Texas; 10th: Abigail Turner, Interlachen, Fla.