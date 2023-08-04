Juniors compete in the National Limousin Showmanship Contest

Winning the showmanship contest at the National Junior Limousin Show & Congress is one of the highlights of any junior member’s career. Four age divisions of members from the North American Limousin Junior Association competed in the National Limousin Showmanship Contest on Monday, July 10, 2023. The contest was held during the National Junior Limousin Show & Congress, July 7 – July 13, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D. Jake and Sammi Nikkel, Marion, S.D., served as the judges for the contest.

The top 10 showmen from each age division were selected.

In the novice division, ages 5 to 9, Champion Showman was Bevin Bertsche, Onida, S.D. Rounding out the top 10 included: Reserve Champion Showman, Sadie Eggers, Humboldt, Kan.; third, Molly McCurry, Hutchinson, Kan.; fourth, Palmer Nielson, Arlington, S.D.; fifth, McCrae Stafford, Prineville, Ore.; sixth, Brock Freed, Fairbury, Ill.; seventh, Briggston Bertsche, Onida, S.D.; eighth, Kennedy Stern, Garden City, S.D.; ninth, Cogan Schilling, Goodland, Kan.; 10th, Connor London, Sycamore, Pa.

The junior division consists of members ages 10 to 13, Grand Champion Junior Showman, Brynna Herndon, Supulpa, Okla.; Reserve Champion Showman, Trotter Thomas, Sterling, Colo.; third, Jacee Parrish, Liberty, Texas; fourth: Claire Sennett, Waynetown, Ind.; fifth, Rylan Bare, Culver, Ore.; sixth, Colt Parkinson, Levelland, Texas; seventh, Siddalee Portwood, Versailles, Ky.; eighth, Case Brockhaus, Holden, Mo.; ninth, Tenley Elmore, Hominy, Okla.; 10th, Hattie Finlinson, Oak City, Utah.

Kesler Collins, Flanagan, Ill., was the Grand Champion Intermediate Showman, an age division consisting of youth ages 14 to 16. Rounding out the top 10 included: Reserve Champion Showman, Makayla Massey, London, Ky.; third, Tayhlor Elmore, Hominy, Okla.; fourth, Josie Wilkins, Lamar, Ark.; fifth, Memphis Peterson, Pukwana, S.D.; sixth, Tucker Parkinson, Levelland, Texas; seventh, Kinley Collum, Guthrie, Okla.; eighth, Ashlyn Popp, Versailles, Ky.; ninth, Carter Kornegay, Tulsa, Okla.; 10th: Samantha Pecco, Ewing, Ky.

In the final division, members ranging in age from 17 to 21, Grand Champion Senior Showman went to Ben Spencer, Gibbon, Neb. Rounding out the top 10 were: Reserve Champion Showman, McKenna Richardson, Eureka, Kan.; third, Tyler Speck, Chehalis, Wash.; fourth: Karlee Favor, Marshfield, Mo.; fifth, Berren Strope, Oneill, Neb.; sixth, Ryleigh Morris, Ash Grove, Mo.; seventh, Shane Kendall, Magnolia, N.C.; eighth, Baylee Smith, Checotah, Okla.; ninth, Kinlie Lewis, Iliff, Colo.; 10th: Lacy Ory, Indiahoma, Okla.

NAWG hires new government relations representative

NAWG welcomes Jack Long as the new government relations representative. Long is a recent graduate from Oklahoma State University, where he received a master’s in agribusiness. Long is originally from Cole Camp, Mo., and comes from a multi-generational farming operation. His upbringing in the agriculture industry has given him a deep-rooted passion for the industry and for the individuals who are a necessary part of it. He has worked for Cornerstone Government Affairs and the Oklahoma State Senate, which provided him with a fundamental understanding of policy and current issues within the wheat industry.

“We are excited to welcome Jack Long to our team as the new government relations representative at NAWG,” said NAWG CEO, Chandler Goule. “We look forward to seeing his positive impact as he builds strong relationships and navigates the world of government relations on behalf of NAWG.”

Long will play an important role in advocating for wheat growers on the Hill.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to get started with the National Association of Wheat Growers,” Long said. “I have worked alongside wheat growers all throughout my career and education and look forward to being an advocate for the wheat industry.”