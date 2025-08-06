Juniors earn stockman award at national show 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

From left, Avery Mullen of Kansas, Lane Toledo of California, and Lauren Wolter of Illinois, were named winners of the Stockman Contest for their respective age divisions at the 2025 National Junior Angus Show in Tulsa, Okla. Courtesy photo

Three young cattleman and women proved they had the drive, knowledge and grit to earn one of the 2025 National Junior Angus Show’s most respected honors. The Minix Stockman Contest, renamed in 2022 to honor the late Ed and Wilma Minix of Black Witch Farm, recognizes juniors who compete in the judging contest, quiz bowl written exam and Skill-a-Thon.

On July 4 in Tulsa, Okla., the top individual in each age division was awarded to Avery Mullen of Kansas (Junior Division), Lane Toledo of California (Intermediate Division), and Lauren Wolter of Illinois (Senior Division).

Each winner received a custom belt buckle and cash prize, celebrating not only their achievements, but their future as leaders in the Angus and livestock industries.

THE WINNERS

Despite stepping away from participating in contest last year to serve as the 2024-2025 Miss American Angus Queen, Wolter was humbled to learn she had still earned the prestigious Stockman Award.

“It was a complete surprise to me,” she said.

Wolter is currently gaining additional experiences in meat judging and research while studying at Kansas State University. “It’s fun to be able to apply what I’m learning in school in the Angus world.”

Avery Mullen, winner of the junior division, also chimed in with some advice for aspiring contest participants.

“Do all of the contests that you can,” said Mullen. “Even though it’s hard, you just need to come out of your comfort zone and be confident.”

Mullen’s family has been a large source of support, especially since participating in these contests is a family tradition.

“My mom did all the contests when she was younger, so I try to do as many as I can too,” she said. “My grandma also competed when she was younger. It’s something that’s really been passed down in our family.”

Beyond family influence, it’s also the broader agricultural community and its supporters that help young people, like Mullen, succeed.

The Minixes were passionate about empowering youth involved in livestock and helping them become leaders in the agriculture industry. A portion of their estate was donated to the Angus Foundation to benefit juniors who participate in the Stockman Contest and recognize. excellence, dedication and leadership in the beef industry.

The National Junior Angus Association strives to give juniors future opportunities in the agriculture industry, and their success is made possible through the continued support of the Angus Foundation.

Results of the 2025 NJAS, including shows, contests, awards and scholarships, can be found at http://www.njas.info . Additional coverage is also available on the NJAA social media channels and in the September issue of the Angus Journal.