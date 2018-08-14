Jury awards $289 million in Roundup case, but Bayer says it’s safe

A jury in San Francisco has ruled that that Monsanto's Roundup, the most popular weedkiller in the world, gave a former school groundskeeper terminal cancer, and awarded him $289 million in damages.

But a spokesperson for Bayer, which recently bought Monsanto, told the BBC that "Bayer is confident, based on the strength of the science, the conclusions of regulators around the world and decades of experience, that glyphosate is safe for use and does not cause cancer when used according to the label."

Glyphosate is the main ingredient in Roundup.