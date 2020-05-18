JUST Egg to be produced, distributed by Michael Foods

JUST, the San Francisco-based company that makes a plant-based egg substitute, announced today it has gone into partnership with Michael Foods to be the exclusive manufacturer, supplier and distributor of JUST Egg.

JUST noted that Michael Foods, a Post Holdings subsidiary based in Minnetonka, Minn., is one of the largest processors of egg products, with brands including Papetti’s, Abbotsford Farms and Davidson’s Safest Choice.

“For over 100 years, the Michael Foods family of businesses have leveraged quality ingredients and cutting-edge processes to offer the finest products and solutions to their customers. This partnership adds an innovative new product to their impressive portfolio,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of JUST.

“Our companies share a great deal in common. We’re fathers and brothers and sisters and mothers, all sharing a belief that the food we eat is one of the most important choices we make. Signing this partnership is one of the proudest moments in our company’s journey to build a better food system.”

“We are excited about this new partnership,” said Mark Westphal, president of Michael Foods. “Eggs will continue to be a nutritious and affordable staple in America’s diet, and JUST’s plant-based egg products offer a great complement to our value-added eggs by allowing customers to serve every consumer their preference. Working together, we are bringing innovation and options to the food industry.”

JUST noted that its product comes in two formats: a pourable liquid “perfect for scrambles, omelets, quiches, stir-fries and a wide variety of baking applications,” and a pre-baked folded patty, “ideal on top of toast or inside a breakfast sandwich.”

The product’s key ingredient is protein derived from mung beans, “a legume that has been cultivated for thousands of years and is a dietary staple in Asia,” JUST said.

“The product is cholesterol-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, kosher-certified and is packed with as much protein as many other plant and animal proteins,” the company said. “Its ingredients use 98% less water, 86% less land and emit 93% less CO2 than conventional animal sources.”

JUST’s partnership with Michael Foods follows its acquisition in 2019 of Del Dee Foods, an Appleton, Minn., company for its protein production. Andrew Noyes, a JUST spokesman, said that while the Appleton plant focuses on manufacturing, Michael Foods in Minnetonka will focus on mixing and bottling, sales and distribution.