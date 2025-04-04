In the movie “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray, every morning his alarm clock comes on with the news of the morning, and every day is Feb. 2. That is the day we recognize as Groundhog Day. But in real life, rarely are two days the same.

In farming and ranching there is generally diversity in the work to be accomplished or dealing with the “wrecks” of the day and it keeps life interesting. In summer the mornings consist of deciding if the hay is too wet, too dry or just right to bale. Too wet can eventually cause moldy hay which is not good for livestock and it can create enough heat to spontaneously combust at a future date. Local fire departments can attest to this happening while truckloads of hay are being transported. That is quite a spectacle to see a truck load of burning hay going down the road.

Weather is the deciding factor for most of our plans, or lack thereof. The end of day activities are the result of a chain reaction that begins with the weather forecast and in summer, some days end up with my husband, older son and other neighbor men being in the hot seat, figuratively and literally, watching for lightning caused grass fires in the late afternoon, evening and night. We eat supper early, just in case. The boots stay on, just in case. Our son goes out to sit on a pasture hill, just in case. When the call comes to bring the fire truck that is staged at our place, just in case, my husband takes off, hoping for a rain shower. It is an amazing relief when this scenario plays out and the tiniest showers come along to save the day — and the pastures. Fire trucks come from all around when a call comes in for mutual aid. Many departments arrive, work, and get the various fires extinguished. Hot Springs has a ladder truck if there is a structure fire, while the other departments are outfitted for grass fires. Cooperation gets a lot more done.

This is the same routine that is followed by thousands of our fellow agricultural producers in a drought-riddled country. When there are hundreds of burned pastures, hay is usually a scarce commodity due to the same drought. But what do we always say? It will be better next year.

We get the haying machinery ready to go, and lay in supplies necessary for a summer season. We are as prepared as possible for a hot summer and the just in case moments.

For those who will put up hay, there is the worry about the possibility of lightning striking haystacks. Blessed are the those who have more than one stackyard so if one gets struck that won’t get all of the crop. When you are out and about, ponder Mark Twain’s words, “Thunder is good, thunder is impressive; but it is lightning that does the work.”

Here’s hoping lightning doesn’t strike where you are.

Sanders internet latchstring is out via peggy@peggysanders.com .