Justice Department, states file briefs on California Proposition 12

The Justice Department and a group of states have filed amicus briefs in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit challenging a ballot initiative that establishes standards for the confinement of veal calves and pigs within California and prohibits the sale of meat — including meat produced entirely outside the state — from animals not raised in conformity with California’s requirements.

The court has rejected a petition from the North American Meat Institute for a preliminary injunction against the voter-passed initiative but the Meat Institute is asking for an en banc rehearing.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said in a news release, “Prop 12 is unconstitutional and not only hurts consumers with higher prices for pork, veal and eggs, it is costly for the federal government’s programs designed to help those facing hunger, including the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

“At a time when so many are turning to this critical assistance during the pandemic, Prop 12 hurts those most in need.”