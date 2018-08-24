K-Diamond Ranch conserved In Sublette County, Wyoming

BIG PINEY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has conserved the 1,445-acre K-Diamond Ranch located in Sublette County, Wyoming.

The conservation easement was funded in part by the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project conserved the ranch of Tim Tolton.

Tolton shared his thoughts on what the conservation easement means for the future of the ranch, "I appreciate the fact that this ranch will stay like it is – under agricultural production. The ranch has been good to me and I know it will be good to someone else."

The ranch is located near the town of Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyo., and is in the vicinity of four ranches that were previously conserved by WSGLT. The ranch is home to beautiful views of the Wyoming and Wind River Ranges and contains a tributary of the Green River – Muddy Creek. The views and open spaces have made the area a prime location for development and subdivisions can be seen directly adjacent to the property.

WSGLT Conservation Director Eric Schacht commented on the project, "This conservation easement with Mr. Tim Tolton is another great example of the landowners of Wyoming taking steps to maintain their ranching heritage, while at the same time, conserving habitats of critical importance to species that are reliant on the sage brush ecosystem. Congratulations to Tim for this accomplishment."

The conservation of the K-Diamond ranch ensures that the historical agricultural uses of the land, including hay and cattle production, will continue into the future. The open spaces maintained by the ranch offer wildlife habitat to several species, and falls within crucial habitat and suspected migration corridors for pronghorn antelope. K-Diamond Ranch can also be found within Sage Grouse Core Area.

Astrid Martinez, state conservationist for the Wyoming branch of the NRCS spoke about the importance of conserving the ranch saying, "Anytime we can conserve land within Sage Grouse Core Area is a win for the environment and Wyoming landscapes. Congratulations and thanks to Mr. Tolton for his contributions."

"This project is in the heart of key habitats for two iconic Wyoming species — mule deer and Sage-grouse — so has tremendous ecological importance," said Bob Budd, executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource. "Moreover, this is the very heart of ranch country in America, so maintaining that rich tradition is equally important. We really appreciate the patience the Toltons have shown in getting this done, which says a great deal about their conservation ethic."

Working ranches like the K-Diamond are an important part of the history of Wyoming as well as the rural communities that they support. The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust would like to thank Mr. Tolton and our partners from the WWNRT and the USDA-NRCS for their commitment to the conservation of Wyoming's farms and ranches.