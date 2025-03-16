K-State animal sciences provides learning opportunity for high school students

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Students from across the country with an interest in the livestock industry and related careers can apply now for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy (KASLA). The academy is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in ninth through 12th grades.

The sixteenth class will meet in Manhattan, Kan., on June 11-14. Applications are due April 15, 2025, and can be found at asi.ksu.edu/KASLA. Hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc., the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in this field.

“If you’re a high school student interested in animal science, the K-State Animal Sciences & Industry Leadership Academy program is a valuable opportunity to explore the diverse careers within the industry,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “You’ll engage with industry leaders, faculty and peers who share your passion while gaining insight into the new facilities and transformative construction projects shaping the College of Agriculture — an investment in your future. We appreciate the industry stakeholders who make this program possible, supporting the development of the next generation of agriculture leaders.”

TOURS AND MENTORS

The program’s itinerary will feature interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with ASI professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise. Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on Saturday morning.

“I would absolutely recommend KASLA to anyone interested in being a leader in the agriculture industry, especially animal science. It was an amazing experience that opened my eyes to a variety of businesses and industry fields I would have otherwise not known about,” said Josie Kueser, 2024 KASLA participant. “One of my biggest takeaways from KASLA was the endless career opportunities for leaders in animal science.”

Only 20 students will be accepted for the 2025 session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve a space. The fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. LMIC generously provides all other sponsorships.

Please contact academy director, Sharon Breiner, with questions at sbreiner@ksu.edu or (785) 532-6533.