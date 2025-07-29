K-State applied swine nutrition team to receive Don L. Good Impact Award

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A team of current and former Kansas State University faculty members and students that has driven progress in swine nutrition and management for more than three decades has been named the 2025 recipient of the Don L. Good Impact Award.

The K-State applied swine nutrition team will be recognized at the K-State Department of Animal Science and Industry’s Family & Friends Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, Kan.

The award, presented by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc., is named in honor of Good, former head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, to recognize positive impact on the livestock and meat industry or agriculture.

In announcing this year’s award, LMIC cited the K-State applied swine nutrition team’s longstanding impact of innovative research, industry collaboration and commitment to student development that continues to shape swine nutrition practices across the globe.

The team is currently led by Mike Tokach, Bob Goodband, Joel DeRouchey, Jason Woodworth, Jordan Gebhardt and Katelyn Gaffield, but in actuality, it is much larger than those six.

“The K-State applied swine nutrition team encompasses current and former faculty and more than 130 graduate students who are now employed across commercial swine operations, feed and nutritional ingredient suppliers, genetic companies and academia,” said DeRouchey, a swine specialist for K-State Research and Extension.

For more than 30 years, the team has driven progress in swine nutrition and management through applied research that addresses real-world challenges. Their work in nutrient requirement modeling, feed ingredient optimization, and improved in-barn management through both university and large-scale field trials has become a cornerstone of the program to enhance efficiency and profitability for swine producers.

According to a news release from the LMIC, the team’s greatest impact has been its ability to bridge the gap between scientific research and commercial swine production. Their leadership builds on a strong foundation shaped by faculty and students whose contributions helped establish and grow the program’s reputation and reach.

Graduates of the program lead nutrition programs for 15 of the 20 largest swine production systems in the U.S. The team conducts research with four of the remaining five, meaning they maintain active relationships with 19 of the top 20 systems nationwide. Their influence helps develop students in the classroom and through research to decision-making careers across the industry.

“The K-State applied swine nutrition team has influenced nearly every corner of the pork industry,” said Justin Janssen, LMIC board president. “They’ve advanced science, mentored future leaders and improved profitability and sustainability for producers. The LMIC is honored to recognize them with the Don L. Good Impact Award.”



More information, along with registration for the Oct. 18 K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion, will be available online at www.asi.k-state.edu/familyandfriends, and the reunion’s social media channels.

Benson named new Weld County Extension director

The Weld County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce Kali Benson as the new director of the Weld County CSU Extension Office.

Benson, who previously served as the Elbert County Extension Office director, was chosen for the position following a nationwide search.

“Kali brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her related to agriculture and 4-H programs,” said Commissioner Chair Perry Buck. “We know she will lead the Extension Office well and is joining a great team of people.”

After receiving her bachelor of science in animal science from New Mexico State University, Benson went on to earn a master of science in animal science. She began her career with Alltech, an agricultural company that produces specialty ingredients, premix supplements and feed for livestock, as a quality assurance and control coordinator in 2011. In 2014, she became a county 4-H, horticulture and natural resources extension agent at Colorado State University. In her most recent role as Elbert County Extension director, she was responsible for the oversight of extension and 4-H services.

“There is a long history of outstanding agents, extension programming, community involvement and support for agriculture in Weld County,” Benson said. “I look forward to becoming a member of the community and supporting all of the Colorado State University Extension and Weld County team members in their efforts to connect and build educational opportunities for residents.”