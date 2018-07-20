K-State Beef Stocker Field Day scheduled for Sept. 20

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Quality stocker production strategies, cattle pain management, livestock theft and a panel discussion on how silage fits in growing diets are among topics planned for the 2018 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 20.

"We are excited to host the 19th annual edition of the KSU Beef Stocker Field Day," said Dale Blasi, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist. "Like all the other events in the past, we bring the latest information on marketing, nutrition, health and technology for attendees to apply to their operation."

Hosted at the K-State Beef Stocker Unit (4330 Marlatt Avenue, Manhattan, KS), the event starts with registration and coffee at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10:15 a.m. A barbecue lunch is provided and the day ends with an evening social, the "Cutting Bull's Lament 2018" at 5:30 p.m. featuring prairie oysters and Call Hall ice cream.

Attendees will also have a chance to tour the new student housing at the Beef Stocker Unit and observe some of the new products from Moly Manufacturing Inc.

Topics for this year's agenda include:

• The Role of Stocker Producer Expectations in Cattle Buying Decisions • Producer Panel: Why Silage Fits in my Growing Diets

• An Update on Pain Management in Cattle

• Quality Stocker Production Considerations

• The Tech Revolution, Wall Street, Baseball and the Cattle Industry

• Rethinking BRD Diagnosis

• Livestock Theft in Kansas

• Treatment Failures that are not BRD Related

This year's event is sponsored by Merk Animal Health. Pre-registration fee for the Beef Stocker Field Day is $25 if paid by Sept. 13. More information and online registration is available at KSUbeef.org. After Sept. 13, attendees must pay $35 at the event. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.