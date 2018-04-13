K-State crowned National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State University Meat Animal Evaluation Team won National Champion honors at the 2018 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest in Lubbock, Texas. The team was recognized April 10 following the three-day competition.

The event, previously known as the AKSARBEN contest, now rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and truly serves as a capstone judging experience for students with its incorporation of so many industry applicable concepts.

The team placed first in the breeding, communication and pork divisions of the contest. Individually K-State had two place in the top five overall. Shilo Schaake, Westmorland, Kan., was second overall and Payton Dahmer, Nevada, Mo., was fourth overall.

"Meat animal evaluation is a challenging contest and we are impressed by these students' dedication and hard work," said Evan Titgemeyer, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry interim department head. "This contest not only tests a student's ability in meat and livestock evaluation, but also requires that they understand pricing, which is particularly important in today's value-based marketing system. We're proud of the students and coaches for bringing home the national title for the third year in a row."

The team is coached by Travis O'Quinn and Chris Mullinix and assisted by graduate student Lauren Prill.

Team Results:

Champion Team — Breeding Division

Champion Team — Communications Division

Champion Team — Pork Division

Third-Place Team — Beef Division

Third-Place Team — Sheep Division

Fourth-Place Team — Market Division

Fourth-Place Team — Meats Division

Individual Results:

Shilo Schaake, Westmoreland, Kansas – 2nd Overall, 4th Breeding, and 6th Pork

Payton Dahmer, Nevada, Missouri — 5rd Overall, 1st Breeding, and 9th Sheep

Cody Boden, Clear Brook, Virginia — 7th Overall, 1st Pork, and 10th Market

Wyatt Durst, Morrowville, Kansas — 8th Overall, 2nd Breeding, and 5th Pork

Hannah Frobose, Pemberville, Ohio — 5th Beef and 10th Breeding

Lucus Tuck, Bowling Green, Ohio — 3rd Beef and 8th Market

Kolton Aubuchon, Trinidad, Colorado — 7th Meats

Whitney Whitaker, Templeton, California — 10th Breeding

Emilee Holt, Caldwell, Idaho — 7th Market and 8th Sheep

Team Members:

Kolton Aubuchon, Trinidad, Colorado

Cody Boden, Clear Brook, Virginia

Cara Comstock, Deerfield, Missouri

Payton Dahmer, Nevada, Missouri

Trevor DeHaan, Taylor, Missouri

Wyatt Durst, Morrowville, Kansas

Rachel Footit, Meriden, Connecticut

Hannah Frobose, Pemberville, Ohio

Cameron Hayden, Cassopolis, Michigan

Emilee Holt, Caldwell, Idaho

Nicole Kibler, Edinburg, Virginia

Dean Klahr, Holton, Kansas

Cody LaFrentz, Bienfait, Saskatchewan, Canada

Shayne Myers, Colusa, California

Jake Pettigrew, Columbia City,

Shilo Schaake, Westmoreland, Kansas

Lucas Tuck, Bowling Green, Ohio

Whitney Whitaker, Templeton, California