K-State extension plans seven forage and management meetings around Kansas

COLBY, Kan. – Forage and cattle management considerations for this fall and into the next year will be the emphasis of a series of meetings planned across the state to help producers make decisions given limited on-farm forage production and high feed costs.

“Many producers have already culled and weaned earlier than normal to decrease forage demand and going forward, additional adjustments may be needed for the fall and winter” said Sandy Johnson, K-State extension beef specialist.

Forages that have been grown may have issues with high nitrates and prussic acid, which can be deadly if mismanaged. Many may need to use unfamiliar feedstuffs with unique management considerations.

Meeting topics will include feedstuffs and projecting forage inventory needs, management strategies to avoid nitrate and prussic acid poisoning, considerations for feeding cows and backgrounded calves with limited forages and health concerns. Topics will be covered by various beef team members depending on location.

Meeting dates, locations and times are as follows:

Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Cherryvale Community Center, 123 W Main St., Cherryvale, KS 67335. RSVP to Wildcat District office (620) 331-2690, or Wendie Powell wendiepowell@ksu.edu

Oct. 4, 6 p.m., Marlow-Leitz Memorial Building, 902 Grand St., Alma, KS 66401. RSVP to Wabaunsee County Extension office (785) 765-3821, or Shannon Spencer spspencer@ksu.edu

Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. (CT), American Legion Hall, Bird City, KS. RSVP to Sunflower District office (785) 332-3171, or Heather McDonald hmcdonald@ksu.edu

Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., Agricultural Research Center-Hays, 1232 240th Avenue, Hays, KS. RSVP to Cottonwood Extension District office (785) 628-9430, or Alicia Boor aboor@ksu.edu

Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Inman Community Center, Inman, KS. RSVP to McPherson County Extension office (620) 241-1523, or Shad Marston smarston@ksu.edu

Oct. 11, 6 p.m., Severy Community Building, Severy, KS. RSVP to Greenwood County Extension office (620) 583-7455, or Benjamin Sims benjam63@ksu.edu

Oct. 13, 6 p.m., Grainfield Extension Office, 230 Main St., Grainfield, KS. RSVP to Golden Prairie Extension District office (785) 673-4805, or Kelsi Wertz kjwertz@ksu.edu

More information is available online at KSUBeef.org.