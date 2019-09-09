K-State Global Campus receives $2,500 scholarship contribution from Bayer Fund

MANHATTAN, Kan. — As part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program sponsored by the Bayer Fund, Kansas State University Global Campus received a $2,500 contribution to its scholarship fund for online students living in rural Kansas.

Now in its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers across the country to support nonprofit organizations that strengthen rural communities. Global Campus was nominated by a farm family in Riley County who chose the online education organization because of its land-grant mission and focus on providing education to students wherever they live, including those who are involved in agriculture in rural communities.

The contribution has been used to fund five $500 scholarships for rural Kansas students working toward a degree in the fall 2019 semester.

“We are so excited to receive this contribution from America’s Farmers Grow Communities, and we appreciate their support of online education,” said Karen Pedersen, dean of Global Campus. “Many online students are unable to study full time as they meet the demands of work, family and other obligations and many traditional scholarships require students to study full time. This additional support will make an enormous difference in the lives of these students.”

The America’s Farmers programs, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, has awarded more than $50 million to rural communities in the last decade. The Bayer Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Bayer employees live and work, provides funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.