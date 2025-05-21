K-State lab to continue advancing world’s top crops

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University’s Climate Resilient Cereals Innovation Lab continues work after federal funding resumed earlier this month.

The innovation lab aims to help double the world’s food supply by 2050 through crop production improvements for four of the world’s most important cereals: sorghum, millet, wheat and rice. All four crops are grown in the United States, and more than 50% of sorghum is grown in Kansas.

“K-State’s innovation lab is helping bolster American agriculture by creating crops that are resistant to drought and disease,” said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. “I appreciate Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio for recognizing the importance of the work being done at Kansas State University and supporting the continuation of this program. Kansans, Americans and individuals around the world face a brighter future due to the work being done at K-State to help feed the world.”

The innovation lab collaborates with U.S. and international partners to advance the breeding of these cereal crops to be more resistant to heat, drought, insects and disease, with the goal of making farmers more prosperous.

“This work is vital to the success of American and international agricultural production,” said Timothy Dalton, professor of agricultural economics and interim director of the innovation lab. “The work we are doing ultimately results in grains that are more tolerant to real-world challenges farmers are facing now.”

LATEST TECH

Researchers are using the latest technologies — including phenotyping with uncrewed aerial drones, next-generation DNA sequencing and genotyping, AI-assisted crop modeling and simulations, and speed breeding — in projects around the world.

Dalton said the international partnerships allow for testing crops in conditions similar to U.S. farmers’ current and forecast challenges. In Asia, rice varieties are studied for resistance to rice blast, a fungal disease. Through this work, new rice varieties will be available for farmers in the south. U.S. wheat and sorghum yields will be improved through testing in some of the hottest and driest regions of the world bordering the Sahara Desert.

“We’re searching for scientific advances to make crops stronger and food production more reliable and safer,” Dalton said. “This makes farmers here in Kansas and in partner nations more prosperous and ready to meet global food needs far into the future.”

The funding is for the collaborative, interdisciplinary research to improve these four crops. K-State’s collaborative partners are the University of Florida, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Purdue University, Cornell University, Louisiana State University, Clemson University, and national agricultural research systems in Senegal, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

“Thank you to Sen. Moran and his team for their dedicated efforts in supporting and ensuring the continuation of this important research at Kansas State University,” said Ernie Minton, Eldon Gideon dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “Advancing agricultural innovation and ensuring resilient crop production are critical priorities for global food and national security.”