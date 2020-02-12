K-State Livestock & Meat Industry Council to recognize Houghton

Houghton



MANHATTAN, Kan.- Patsy Houghton will be recognized Thursday, March 5 as the 2020 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner that kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.

Houghton, native of Mitchell County, Kansas, is the 2020 Livestock and Meat Industry Council Stockman of the Year. Houghton graduated from Kansas State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry and in 1979 with a master’s degree in reproductive physiology.

After graduation from K-State, Houghton taught at California State University-Fresno for two years and served as a youth educator for the American Simmental Association for two years. She then obtained her doctorate from Purdue University in 1986. After serving as the K-State Northwest Extension beef specialist for four years, Houghton started Heartland Cattle Co. near McCook, Neb., in 1990. With the establishment of Heartland Cattle, she innovated the “professional heifer development” concept. From 1990 to 2018, Heartland Cattle Co. turned out more than 125,000 AI-bred heifers that were placed across America. Between heifer rotations, more than 205,000 bawling calves were weaned and started, and multiple research projects completed, including FDA-controlled studies for clearance of product usage in replacement heifers and feeder cattle.

Through the years, Houghton has devoted her time and resources to the beef industry. Houghton also served as co-chair of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Cattlemen’s College for 11 years and has been a member of the K-State Livestock and Meat Industry Council since 2011. Tacking onto her industry achievements, she was named the K-State ASI Distinguished Alumnus in 2011. She was also named to Purdue University’s College of Agriculture Distinguished Alumni Class of 2010 and selected for Purdue’s Old Masters Mentoring Program, which is university-wide, in 2009. Additionally, she received Purdue’s Outstanding Animal Sciences Alumni Award.

Houghton has served as chairman of the K-State ASI Family and Friends Reunion since its inception in 2015.

In her nomination to the LMIC board, the Stockman of the Year committee said, “Patsy is truly remarkable and well known; a good stockperson who has provided tremendous service to LMIC and KSU. When one reviews the diversity and depth of her involvement in and commitment to the livestock and meat industry, Patsy Houghton ranks with the best of the Stockman Award recipients.”

To learn more aboutHoughton and her leadership in the industry, register for the Stockmen’s Dinner by Feb. 21. The cost to attend is $50/person. Registration is available online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by contacting (785) 532-1267.

Plan to stay the night in Manhattan and attend the 107th Annual K-State Cattlemen’s Day on Friday, March 6. Hosted in Weber Hall, the day will start at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Visit KSUBeef.org for a detailed schedule and registration information.

Following Cattlemen’s Day, the 43rd Annual Legacy Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. The offering includes 40 bulls, one elite Simmental heifer, 15 fall-bred females, 21 commercial heifers and three AQHA ranch performance horses. To learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog, visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.

For questions about any of the events, please contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.