K-State presents youth animal science learning opportunity

Students from across the country with an interest in the livestock industry and related careers can apply now for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy. The academy, which is celebrating its 11th year, is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in ninth through 12th grades.

Hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, the academy's goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in this field.

"Letting young people have more exposure to the industry allows them to see the possibilities and even the dreams available to them in this very big industry," said Mark Gardiner, LMIC president. "We want to help them match up their mind with the opportunities, to take them places. It's our job to invest in the future, and it's part of our K-State Animal Sciences family tradition to pay it forward and make sure the next generation is better than the preceding."

The academy will take place in Manhattan, June 5-8. Applications are due April 1, 2019, and can be found at http://www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu. The program's itinerary will feature interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with animal sciences and industry professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise. Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on Saturday morning.

Only 20 students will be accepted for each session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve his or her space. This fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. The Livestock and Meat Industry Council generously provides all other sponsorships.

Please contact Academy Director Sharon Breiner with questions at sbreiner@ksu.eduor (785) 532-6533.