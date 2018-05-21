K-State Ranching Summit planned for Aug. 15

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Registration is now open for the K-State Ranching Summit. This event is designed to equip managers with the skills to address the challenges of ranching in the business climate of today and tomorrow. The theme of this year's program is Beef 2030 — Pursuing technology, transparency and profitability.

"Market forecasts point to declining revenues for cow-calf producers over the next several years. To ensure profitability, ranch managers will need to make a number of strategic management decisions." says Bob Weaber, K-State cow-calf Extension specialist. "The Ranching Summit was designed from the ground up to bolster the managerial knowledge and skills of beef producers."

Hosted by the K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Department and K-State Research and Extension, the event will be Wednesday, Aug.15, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the K-State Alumni Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m.

While the public's image of a Kansas cowboy has not changed much over the years, the cowboy's business has, as have the expectations of the public for the food they consume. The K-State Ranching Summit will take a forward look at the beef industry by addressing impacts of technology, consumer trends and how current managers are evaluating and adapting to challenges.

Mark Gardiner, of Gardiner Angus, Ashland, Kan., will kick off the morning session with a discussion on pursuing, adopting and leveraging technology in a seedstock operation. Issues he will cover are maintaining profitability through weather, market and the ongoing challenges for beef producers. Tyson Johnson with Sooner Cattle Co., Pawhuska, Okla., will review key managerial accounting numbers for ranch managers. Don Close, Rabo AgriFinance, St. Louis, Mo., will address their research in beef and protein market consumer trends and what potential impact these trends will have on beef producers. Matt Perrier, Dalebanks Angus, Eureka, Kan., will end the morning program with his response to the morning session followed by questions and answers.

The afternoon session will begin with Tom Field, director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska, and he will cover disruptive technologies in the beef industry. A vision of the Beef Industry in 2030 will be provided by John Butler, of Innovative Livestock Services, Great Bend, Kan. The event will close out with Dale Blasi, K-State, sharing his response to the afternoon program followed by questions and answers.

Fourth & Pomeroy Associates Inc., Clay Center, Kan., is the platinum sponsor of this year's Ranching Summit. Joe Ebert, vice president, said, "The Ranching Summit is about profitability in the beef industry. There's no doubt that great cattlemen can manage their money as well as they manage their cows. This conference will provide producers ideas to help them be successful in today's beef industry."

Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering.

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN.

For more summit details, including registration information and a complete schedule, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.