K-State Research and Extension hosting cow-calf production clinics across state 

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University beef extension specialists and agents will be hosting several cow-calf production focused meetings throughout the state in February.

The programs are a joint effort between state specialists and local extension units and aim to address various topics pertinent to local needs and conditions experienced by producers. Topics will range from risk management tools and cowherd nutrition considerations following drought to heifer development strategies and bull selection.

Specific program themes by location including RSVP details include:

Feb. 15 in Smith Center: “Feeding Your Cattle Through Drought” 6 p.m. at Smith Center First Christian Church, 400 W. Highway 36, Smith Center, KS. To RSVP call Blaire Todd at (785) 738-3597 or online at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_40YJtsBwQTf3Ueq .

Info also at https://www.postrock.k-state.edu/ .

Feb. 20 in Eureka: “Cow-Calf and Risk Management” 5:30 p.m. at Eureka United Methodist Church, 521 N. Main Street, Eureka, KS. To RSVP call Ben Sims at (620) 583-7455 or email benjam63@ksu.edu .

Info also at https://www.greenwood.k-state.edu/ .

Information on each meeting can also be found at KSUBeef.org and local unit websites.

For more information contact:

Jason Warner, (785) 532-1460 or jasonwarner@ksu.edu .

Sandy Johnson, (785) 462-6281 or sandyj@ksu.edu .