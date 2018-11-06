K-State to host 7 calving schools around Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension will be hosting a series of calving schools beginning in November and finishing up in January.

The program will outline the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. A.J. Tarpoff, K-State extension beef veterinarian, explains the goals of the event are to increase knowledge and practical skills and to increase the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

The schools will also share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers. Presenters will also demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size scale.

"Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season," Tarpoff said. "We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call for help if things are not going well. It's an excellent program regardless of experience level."

Several of the meetings will also cover topics such as proper bull/heifer selection and EPDs, winter cow nutrition and injection site management.

Meetings scheduled include:

• Thursday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. MST, Sherman County 4-H Building, Goodland, Kansas; RSVP to Sunflower Extension District Office at 785-332-3171. Or Email Toni Belshe at mabelshe@ksu.edu

• Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. CST, Oskaloosa City Hall, Oskaloosa, Kansas; RSVP to Meadowlark Extension District Office

• Tuesday, Dec. 11, evening, 4-H Community Building, Yates Center, Kansas; RSVP to Southwind Extension District Office

• Thursday, Dec. 13, morning, Kingman County Expo Center, Kingman, Kansas; RSVP to Kingman County Extension Office.

• Thursday, Dec. 13, evening, McPherson Co 4-H Building, 710 W Woodside St. McPherson, Kansas; RSVP by calling Terra at (620) 241-1523

• Wednesday, Jan. 9, Dole Specter Conference Center, Russell, Kansas; RSVP to Midway Extension District Office.

• Wednesday, Jan. 16, Hy Plains Education Center, Montezuma, Kansas; RSVP to Gray County Extension Office.

More information about the calving schools is available at KSUBeef.org.