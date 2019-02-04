K-State’s 106th annual Cattlemen’s Day set for March 1

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University's Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host Cattlemen's Day 2019 on Friday, March 1 at Weber Hall in Manhattan. Brad Morgan, Performance Food Group senior director of protein, will kick off the event by discussing the potential for plant-sourced "meat" and laboratory-produced "meat" to take market share from the meat industry.

"We're excited to host the 106th rendition of our celebration of beef and the cattle industry at Kansas State University," said Dale Blasi, K-State professor and beef cattle extension specialist. "Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant."

The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show.

"We are proud of our allied industry trade show with more than 72 participants it provides a forum for the attendees to observe what's new in the beef industry and network key industry leaders," Blasi said.

The program begins at 10 a.m. Following Morgan's presentation, Glynn Tonsor, K-State agricultural economist, will discuss the importance of international trade as we expand the U.S. beef herd.

Lunch featuring smoked brisket will be sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and commercial exhibitors. The afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall and at the Beef Stocker Unit discussing an array of topics.

Recommended Stories For You

Beef Quality Grading: Recent Revisions and Relevance to Valuation of Beef — Terry Houser, KSU meat scientist, will discuss the economic significance of Quality Grades, the major variables in deriving a Quality Grade, and recent changes to the USDA Quality Grading Standards.

Antibiotic Stewardship in Animal Agriculture — Nora Schrag, College of Veterinary Medicine/Clinical Sciences, will discuss the recent history of antibiotic use in agriculture along with future trends.

Alternative Methods for Pregnancy Diagnosis — Sandy Johnson, extension livestock production specialist, will discuss the latest in technologies designed to assist producers with early detection of pregnancy.

CattleTrace: An Industry Initiative for Disease Traceability — Brandon Depenbusch, Innovative Livestock Services, will discuss and explain the objectives of the CattleTrace project.

Factors Influencing Value of Calves Sold Through Superior Livestock Video Auction — Esther McCabe, K-State ASI PhD student, will share results from the analysis of 24 years of data collected representing more than 90,000 lots of calves marketed through the Superior Livestock video auction.

Genetic Control of Cattle Feet and Leg Structure — Jenny Bormann, K-State beef breeding/genetics specialist, will explain that as well as being an animal welfare issue, unsoundness is a major reason for culling of both bulls and cows.

Beef Stocker Unit Open House — See the latest additions to the Beef Stocker Unit, a facility devoted to management research with receiving, backgrounding and grazing cattle.

Necropsy Demonstration — A.J. Tarpoff, extension beef veterinarian, will provide a real-time demonstration of major organ systems.

The cost to attend Cattlemen's Day 2019 is $20 if paid by Feb. 25 at noon or $30 at the door. There is no charge for students. For more information and online registration, visit KSUBeef.org or contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

The 42nd Annual Legacy Bull & Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year's offering and to request a sale catalog.

On Feb. 28, the evening before Cattlemen's Day, Jerry Bohn will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 49th Annual Stockmen's Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at http://www.ksufoundation.org/rsvp/asi or by contacting (785) 775-2040.