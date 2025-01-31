K-State’s Cattlemen’s Day scheduled for March 7

Kansas State University’s Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host Cattlemen’s Day 2025 on Friday, March 7, at National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Highlights of this year’s event will be presentations by Allison Van Enennaam, Glynn Tonsor and Dale Woerner.

The program begins at 9 a.m. Van Enennaam, University of California Davis extension specialist: animal biotechnology and genomics will discuss “Genetic Modifications in Livestock.” Tonsor, K-State agriculture economics professor, will give a beef industry economic outlook.

“We’re excited to announce our 112th KSU Cattlemen’s Day program,” said A.J. Tarpoff, K-State associate professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “With the demolition of Weber Arena we are moving the event off campus for one year with plans to host the 2026 event in the Bilbrey Family Event Center. Our goal with Cattlemen’s Day is to share the latest information and research with attendees to better prepare them for management decisions in the upcoming year.”

The day starts at 8 a.m. with registration, refreshments, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. Tarpoff said, “This year we have numerous participants signed up for our allied industry trade show. Although the trade show will look a little different not hosted in Weber Arena, it will continue to provide a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders.”

Lunch will be smoked brisket sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and trade show exhibitors. Cajun-spiced catfish will also be available. Call Hall Ice Cream will also be served sponsored by Huvepharma.

The afternoon program will include Woerner, Texas Tech University Cargill endowed professor, who will discuss what is new in yield grade technology. K-State ASI graduate students will wrap up the program sharing a research round-up.

The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day 2025 is $25 if paid by Feb. 21 or $35 at the door. There is no charge for students who pre-register. For more information and online registration, visit KSUBeef.org .

The 48th Annual Legacy Bull & Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog.

On March 6, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Richard Porter will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the Annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner.