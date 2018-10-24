K-State’s Global Campus offering agricultural law and economics course online

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A leading expert in the field of agricultural law and economics will teach a Kansas State University three credit hour online undergraduate course on the topic to interested students in the spring 2019 semester.

Roger McEowen, the Kansas Farm Bureau professor of agricultural law and taxation at Washburn University School of Law and adjunct professor with Kansas State University's agriculture economics department, will teach the online course. McEowen conducts hundreds of seminars across the United States to farmers, agricultural business professionals, lawyers and other tax professionals. He hosts a weekly RFD-TV program and has a wide following on his blog, Agricultural Law and Taxation.

The course is designed to provide the legal framework for decision-making by farm firms, families and individuals. Topics covered in the course focus on agricultural applications to common legal issues:

• Contracts

• Financing

• Bankruptcy

• Tax issues, real estate ownership and usage

• Estate and business planning

• Cooperatives

• Civil liabilities, including trespass, self-defense and recreational use

• Tourism

• Negligence and nuisance issues

• Manufacturer's liability

• Employer liability

• Fence law

• Criminal liabilities

• Water, environmental and regulatory laws

Visit global.k-state.edu/ag/online to learn more about the course and to enroll.