TFP Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 11/19/2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wheatland, WY

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

185 Red Angus Bred Heifers avg. $1668

99 Black Angus Bred Heifers avg. $1540

27 Red Angus Bred Cows avg. $1709

96 Red Angus Open Heifers avg. $807

30 Black Angus Open Heifers avg. $813

Comments:

This was the first sale of its kind for K2 Red Angus, Jason and Kim Cullen-Goertz. The sale offerings were bred heifers, replacement heifer calves and cows they have had over 5 years. When planning the sale, Jason and Kim invited a few select consignors that have the same type of cattle and breeding goals in mind as they do to make a very solid, even set of cattle for the sale. Some sale highlights include:

Top selling bred heifers:

Dale Oliver and Jason Lichty of Joes, Colo., at the K2 Red Angus Commercial female sale.



Lot 1, solid red bred heifers synchronized and AI bred for a 4 day calving period to Brown Nice & Easy.

45 head sold to Braxton Glass, Timnath, CO and Midland, TX for $1775 per head.

30 head sold to Jason Lichty and Dale Oliver, Joes CO for $1750 per head.

Lot 5, 11 red baldy heifers AI bred to Brown Nice & Easy sold to Stuart & Linda McLean, Lingle, WY for $1725 per head.

Top Bred Cows:

Lot 9, 9 head of 4-5 year old cows AI bred sold to Devon Benfer, Concordia, KS for $1900 per head.

Lot 8, 11 head 2 & 3 year old cows AI bred sold to Bar Lazy TL Ranch, David Gurr, Vernal, UT for $1825 per head.

Top Heifer calves:

Lot 20, 8 Angus cross heifers weighing 615 lb. sold to Lazy V6 Ranch, Wheatland, WY at $850 per head.

Lot 13, 40 Red Angus heifers weighing 507 lb. sold to Dan Thies, North Sioux City, SD for $835 per head.

Great inaugural female sale for K2 Red Angus, watch for details on their bull sale in February 2021.