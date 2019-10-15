Kanode Ranch open house on Oct. 27

The Kanode family is hosting an open house on Oct. 27. They are celebrating Mary Kanode’s 80th birthday, the ranch being recognized as a Colorado Centennial Farm (in 2017) and Mary’s new house which is at the same location as the original house that her grandparents lived in.

The open house will be at the ranch, 54501 County Road 53, Ault, Colo., 80610, from 1 p.m. through the evening. Refreshments will be served all afternoon. Supper will be potluck for guests who can stay. For those that can’t attend, cards can be sent to Mary at the above address.

In 1917, George and Myrtle Spicer moved from their home in Morrison, Colo., to the Prairie View community east of Nunn. Their daughter Edith and her husband Keithley Lamm purchased the property and raised their three daughters Atheline (deceased), Lucy (deceased) and Mary at the ranch.

Mary and Dean Kanode raised their children, Oran, Susan and Scott on the same property. Scott’s family lives there now and the sixth generation is involved in the operation. Throughout its 102-year history, cattle have always been part of the ranch. Initially, they tried to grow wheat and beans but learned that the climate and land was much more suited to raising grass.

Mary showed cattle in 4-H and was happy to watch her great-grandson, Treston Herrick, in the bucket-calf class at last year’s Weld County Fair. She has been involved in Weld County Cattlewomen for many years and is an active member of Greeley’s First Church of the Nazarene. Her family has been pioneers in the community. They passed on a love of the land and a faithfulness to God through six generations.